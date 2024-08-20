First, to warm our dancing feet, we can enjoy a dance display from ‘Fiona’s Fancy Feet’ with extracts from their ‘Around the World’ show. Then, at 2 pm, ‘Wrecked Again Shanty Crew’ from Cockwood will perform. This group of friends, who formed in 2021, wanted to combine singing with having fun. They regularly perform at pubs, festivals, and sea-themed events.