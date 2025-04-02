Moor Meadows member Tessa Wannell took part in the 2024 Big Devon Meadows Count, surveying a 2.5 acre meadow on a sloping hillside near Postbridge. Tessa said: “We are very proud of the meadow and it gives us joy throughout the summer months, not only from the amount and variety of flowers which appear, but also the noise of the crickets and the hum of the bees, as well as the numerous fluttering butterflies we regularly see.”