The offer of a free seasonal autumn Covid-19 vaccination for eligible people ends on December 15 2023.
Appointments are now available to book your flu and Covid-19 jab at the same time at various locations.
People in Devon have just four weeks left to protect themselves against Covid-19, before winter. The eligibility for an autumn Covid-19 vaccine is different to the spring vaccination campaign, and local health leaders are concerned that some people may not realise they are entitled to a seasonal Covid-19 vaccine.
Those entitled to a Covid-19 vaccine before include:
•Everyone aged 65 and over, household contacts of people who are severely immunosuppressed, paid and unpaid carers,
•People aged five and over with underlying health conditions including chronic liver and heart conditions, severe mental illness, learning disabilities, diabetes and pregnant women.
•Health and social care staff. South Devon clinics by appointment only via the National Booking System.
www.nhs.uk/wintervaccinations