A suspected bomb was found on Strete Gate beach following Storm Chandra.
Dartmouth Coastguard Rescue Team were called at 11:26am on Tuesday, 27 January, after reports of a suspected ordnance.
On arrival to the scene, the team put up an initial cordon in the area.
A spokesperson for Dartmouth Coastguard said: “After forwarding images to our operations room in Falmouth, the Royal Navy EOD team from Plymouth were dispatched to make the item safe by destroying it using explosives.”
This is the second ordnance to have washed up on the beach in less than a week, likely a result of the stormy weather.
If you suspect you have found ordnance on our coast, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.
