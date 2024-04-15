Devon and Cornwall Police have used money confiscated from criminals to provide a local cricket club with essential equipment near Ivybridge.
Located in the Dartmoor National Park, Cornwood Cricket Club was recently awarded over £600 from the police’s Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) to fund equipment for the 5-8 and 8-11 age groups.
The club used the money to purchase vital equipment such as training balls, stumps and warm up equipment. Machinery was also purchased that helps to clear the field of water after a run of bad weather so that children could continue to play cricket.
Inspector Ben Shardlow, who heads up the neighbourhood policing team in South Hams said: “Money collected in the POCA fund is seized from convicted criminals who have financially benefited from crime. We then reinvest this money back into our community to support local causes who have a positive impact in our area.
“Cornwood Cricket Club offer young people a chance to learn a range of key life and social skills, as well as develop an interest in sport. It’s fantastic that we’re able use this money to support local groups like this.”
A representative from Cornwood Cricket Club said: “Thanks to the POCA funds, we were able to purchase some great new equipment to help support our dynamos and all-stars cricket programme that helps children aged 5-11 get in to cricket."
Police fund a wide range of projects through seized criminal assets.
Recently they funded a new fridge freezer for a food bank in Totnes.