Glastonbury Festival travellers received a special welcome from the Queen of Country Pop herself, Shania Twain, ahead of her 'Legend slot' performance on Sunday. Shania took time to record a special announcement for music fans travelling by train to Castle Cary.
In the audio announcement, Shania Twain says: 'Hello GWR staff and customers! Welcome aboard the #ShaniaTrain to Glastonbury. This is SHANIA TWAIN! But don’t worry, I’m not the train driver…I’m just here to wish everybody a great weekend. LET’S GO GIRLS!'
Rosie Viva, 28, and Ella Jenkin, 26, both from London, said hearing Shania's voice was 'epic' and they couldn't wait to see her live on stage.
“It was so cool to hear her voice on the train,” said Ella. “She's an absolute icon, and it's so exciting to be traveling on the #ShaniaTrain.”
That wasn’t the only special announcement played, as broadcasters Nick Grimshaw and Annie Macmanus also gave travellers a warm welcome. Nick first suggested the idea of a #ShaniaTrain following a chat with the legendary Canadian singer on the BBC Sounds podcast Sidetracked with Annie and Nick. The episode previewed her Sunday teatime ‘Legend slot’ at the festival and is part of the BBC’s coverage of Glastonbury on TV, BBC iPlayer, radio, and BBC Sounds.
Nick Grimshaw and Annie Macmanus also gave travellers a warm welcome. BBC Radio One
Picking up the conversation on social media, GWR was quick to respond and design a #ShaniaTrain vinyl complete with glittery pink leopard print. Shania will also be appearing at Chepstow Racecourse and BST Hyde Park in the coming weeks. GWR Sales & Marketing Director Amanda Burns said she was delighted with the response to #ShaniaTrain.
'#ShaniaTrain has captured the imagination of our customers, and it’s been a thrill to see it out and about on the GWR network. It was an extra-special treat to receive these audio announcements from Shania, Nick, and Annie, and it’s been a real pleasure to bring this gem of an idea to reality,' Amanda said.