Specialist food and drink PR agency RAW is celebrating its 15th year in business with double recognition at the national 2026 Roxhill Media Awards.
Based in Aveton Gifford, the agency has been shortlisted for PR Company of the Year for the second year running, alongside a Senior PR of the Year nomination for team member Rebecca Payne.
These prestigious industry awards are judged by leading national UK journalists.
Founded in 2011, RAW Food and Drink PR is recognised as one of the UK’s leading specialist agencies in the sector, delivering high-impact campaigns across all aspects of the media.
In recent years, RAW has sharpened its focus on supporting food and drink businesses at pivotal stages of development - from growth and category leadership to retail expansion, repositioning and investment readiness.
Founder and director Hayley Reynolds said: “Reaching our 15th year is a huge milestone for RAW, and to mark it with a shortlist for PR Company of the Year is incredibly rewarding.
“We’ve always focused on doing brilliant work as an extension of our clients’ teams, building trust with journalists and creating a culture where talented people can thrive. I’m immensely proud of the team and our loyal and growing local, national and international client base.”
The agency is also celebrating the individual success of Rebecca Payne, who has been shortlisted for Senior PR of the Year. Rebecca plays a key role within the RAW team, delivering high-impact results across television, print and digital platforms.
Rebecca Payne commented: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be shortlisted for Senior PR of the Year. It’s a privilege to work with such ambitious clients and to be part of a supportive and collaborative team at RAW.”
The Roxhill Media Awards celebrate excellence in public relations and communications. Winners will be announced later this month at the Roxhill Media Awards ceremony in London, where Luscombe drinks will be served alongside Bollinger Champagne.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.