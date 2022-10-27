On what it does well and what it needs to do better the report continues: “Staff have responded positively following the previous inspection. They have strengthened the teaching of reading in some areas. For example, younger pupils make strong progress in their phonic knowledge. Pupils in key stage one read well. However, pupils in both key stage one and two do not have a secure enough understanding of some texts. Teaching does not enable pupils to understand a range of texts in English and in other subjects, such as religious education or geography. When planning subjects, other than English and mathematics, leaders have not ensured that new learning links to what pupils have learned before. Additionally, teaching often moves too quickly to complex ideas and does not give pupils sufficient time to practise new learning. Consequently, pupils struggle to recall recently taught content. In contrast, where plans are well-considered and taught effectively, such as in music, pupils recall their learning and perform new tunes harmoniously. Teachers are still getting to grips with many of the new plans for different subjects and how to adapt them for their classes. This is complicated further by the gaps pupils have in their knowledge, following lockdowns due to COVID-19. While pupils are starting to catch up on lost learning, too often, teachers do not teach some subjects well. This is also seen in Reception. New approaches to finding out what pupils know and how much they remember do not work as well as leaders intended.