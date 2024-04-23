SOCIAL media star Olly ‘Blogs’ Harrison will be at the opening day of the Devon Country Show which opens at Westpoint next month.
Olly will be at the showground on May 16 to show his support for the South West farming community, visiting stands on the farming avenues including Young Farmers, chatting with farmers at the Ivington Bar over a pint, and, of course, enjoying some of the exciting, new, cutting-edge farm machinery due to be exhibited on an abundance of trade stands.
He has become a YouTube sensation since he started his own channel during the first lockdown back in 2020, as the face of Olly Blogs Agricontract.
His channel currently has 117k subscribers and his daily videos are sometimes watched up to 80 million times.
Olly, who describes himself as an ‘Accidental YouTuber’ believes that his popularity is largely due to his no holds barred approach in his video presentation, offering an honest insight into the real-world challenges and triumphs of farming.
The videos also offer him a platform for sharing his self-confessed addiction to big, shiny farm machinery. Olly is a man who truly enjoys sharing his life with his followers and documenting each stage in this compelling video diary-style approach.
Content ranges from the challenges he faces farming his 1500 acres of arable farmland in Merseyside, to showcasing his ambitious development plans which now include a small-animal farm, sunflower maze and holiday lets as well as promoting his ever-increasing charity endeavours.