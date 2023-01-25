Sportiva say of the Triathlon event: “The triathlon starts with a stunning swim in the clear waters of Blackpool Sands. Then it’s onto the bike for the stunning out and back ride via Slapton, which features Devon’s flattest road. You finish with an out & back run up the picturesque Blackpool Valley Road (used in our first ever running of the event in 2014) following a stream gently rising up to the turn. By creating a second ‘bike drop’ transition on the other side of the A379 we are able to eliminate the road crossing from the race.