Year 10 pupils from Dartmouth Academy spent an inspiring day at South Devon College’s Marine Academy at Noss-on-Dart Marina this term, gaining real-world insight into careers within the maritime and marine engineering industries.
Hosted by South Devon College (SDC), the day featured a wide range of hands-on activities, including net stitching, knot tying, navigation, time in a professional sailing simulator, and an exciting experience out on the water.
The pupils were able to develop both practical and theoretical knowledge, from essential maritime skills to the technology that powers the modern marine industry.
The visit is part of a wider initiative to encourage young people, and particularly girls, to consider future careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), where women remain significantly underrepresented.
Based at the £75 million Noss-on-Dart Marina, SDC’s Marine Academy is a world-class facility.
As an approved training centre for the Royal Yachting Association (RYA) and a partner with Princess Yachts, the academy offers unparalleled access to apprenticeship pathways, hands-on technical training, and industry-level equipment, including a dedicated V40 hull for real-world learning.
The trip reflects Dartmouth Academy’s strong focus on careers education, information, advice and guidance (CEIAG), helping pupils make well-informed choices and successful transitions to further education, training, and employment.
With a fast-growing marine sector right on their doorstep, these Dartmouth pupils now have an exciting new outlook on what their futures might hold.
Paul Girardot, Principal at Dartmouth Academy, said:
“This kind of enrichment experience is exactly what we aim to offer all our pupils, giving them a chance to explore what’s possible, and to see their learning come alive in a real-world context. I’m proud of how engaged and enthusiastic they were throughout the day.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO at Education South West, said:
“At Education South West, we believe it’s never too early to inspire students about the world of work and the amazing opportunities here in the South West. Collaborations like this with South Devon College are invaluable in opening up pathways that many students may never have considered.”
