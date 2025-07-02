Dartington Hall Trust (DHT) and the Satish Kumar Foundation (SKF) have announced the transition of Schumacher College to full independence, following the acquisition of the College’s business assets by SKF. The transaction, concluded for an undisclosed sum, marks a significant new chapter in the College’s 35-year history.
Dartington Hall Trust has played a foundational role in supporting Schumacher College since its opening, providing financial backing, guidance, and inspiration throughout its evolution. The College and its community have expressed deep appreciation for this long-standing relationship.
The world has changed since Schumacher College opened its doors in 1990. The global landscape has shifted in profound ways - uniting and dividing humanity in equal measure. Throughout, the College has remained a place of determined hope, resilience, and learning, shaped by both new challenges and long-standing lessons.
Today, the College enters a new chapter - returning to its roots while drawing strength from its core values, enduring friendships, and collaborative partnerships. Reimagined and revitalised, Schumacher College stands ready to contribute to a more spirited and inclusive future - one that celebrates ecological diversity, cultural richness, and shared purpose.
Commenting on the transfer, Robert Fedder, Interim Chief Executive Officer of DHT, said: “We’re delighted to have reached an agreement very amicably with the Foundation, and to transfer into the correct hands a great deal of unique educational collateral and other resources built over the years as part of DHT. We wish the Foundation well in its mission for Schumacher College.”
John Rae, Chair of Trustees at the Satish Kumar Foundation, added: “The College, much like DHT, has entered a period of renewal. I’m grateful to the Trust, to Satish Kumar, and to all who have animated the College over the years and will continue to do so. Guided by the lessons of the past but focused on the path ahead, the College community will translate ecological insight and social imagination into everyday practice, helping create places where people and planet thrive together. The Foundation is by their side.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.