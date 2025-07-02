Last month was a busy one at Totnes Fire Station.

They were mobilised 28 times bringing the yearly total so far to 96.

Along with attending incidents they also had drill-night visits from MP Caroline Voaden and the Chief Fire Officer Gavin Ellis.

They also enjoyed a great day out at the Broadhempston Fete.

The team are are still recruiting on-call firefighters if you want to help your community and earn a wage, live or work within five minutes of Totnes Fire Station, would like to learn new skills and work in a positive working environment it could be for you.

Call into the station on a Thursday evening at 7pm (drill night ) .

Follow the link for more information at: https://tinyurl.com/3avuxmkh