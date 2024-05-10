Six people were arrested as police carried out several warrants in a proactive drugs operation in Brixham.
It was part of an ongoing investigation into the supply of Class-A drugs.
Police say substantial quantities of cash, a sword and evidence relating to the supply of controlled drugs was seized as part of the investigation.
Four men, aged 23, 27, 28 and 30 and two women, aged 19 and 23, all from the Brixham area, have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned about the supply of a controlled drug. They have been released on bail, pending further enquiries.
The South Devon Pro-active Unit, supported by specialist resources from the SW ROCU, Serious Organised Crime Operations Unit (SOCOU), the Force Support Group (FSG), dog section and the Paignton and Brixham Neighbourhood teams executed Misuse of Drugs Act warrants in Brixham.