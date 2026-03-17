The storm-battered community of Torcross has been overlooked in a flood defence funding update from the government, prompting dismay from the area’s MP.
Caroline Voaden (Liberal Democrat), whose South Devon constituency covers Torcross and Beesands, said she was “deeply disappointed” that the pair of communities ravaged by the winter’s brutal storms failed to secure any of the £830 million of government cash.
The village of Torcross has essentially become a cul-de-sac after a section of the A381 – known as the Slapton Line – was washed away by storms.
As it stands, there has been no firm statement from the government about whether it will dedicate funding to rebuild the iconic coastal road, and the two villages have not been identified as recipients of funding in the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) announcement.
A total of £101,000 has been offered to defend against tidal flooding in Kingsbridge.
“I am deeply disappointed that Torcross and Beesands haven’t been included in this year’s funding,” Ms Voaden said.
“I have repeatedly made clear to ministers that the survival of these villages depends on restoring their coastal defences before another winter of storms.
“You would be hard pressed to find a crisis more fitting to this funding’s aim of protecting homes and businesses from the devastating impact of flooding and coastal erosion.”
She added it was “vital” the government understands the urgency needed to defend homes along Start Bay.
“I will be seeking clarification from the government and an assurance that this doesn’t mean all avenues of funding are closed,” Ms Voaden added.
However, the Start Bay Inn recently posted an update from community meetings with the Environment Agency, claiming that the situation in Torcross had been “escalated into an emergency”, and that a business case had been made for funding to Defra.
On the cash for Kingsbridge, the MP welcomed the support, but expressed “surprise” at the level of the award.
“We know that it will cost many times that to resolve the problems with the culverts along the quay in Kingsbridge,” she said.
“This could be enabling funding – we are yet to hear details – so hopefully this is the start of a longer-term project in Kingsbridge with more money to follow.”
Repair work has been ongoing for several weeks in Kingsbridge to repair a damaged culvert.
The work has been complicated by the unexpected complexity of the repair, as well as the number of organisations that have needed to be involved, including public sector bodies like the Environment Agency, and utility firms such as South West Water and broadband providers.
A traffic diversion has been in place in Kingsbridge at the bottom of Fore Street since investigation work in January uncovered a major void beneath the road surface.
It’s not yet known when the works will be complete, and the road fully reopened, but Kingsbridge Town Council has said more equipment is being installed over the coming weeks, suggesting progress is being made.
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