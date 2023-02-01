The company has announced that the average bill will be increasing by less than £5, to ensure they remain affordable during the cost-of-living crisis. The average household bill for water and wastewater services for 2023/24 will be £476, compared to £472 last year. South West Water’s Chief Customer and Digital Officer, Laura Flowerdew, said: “We understand the challenges of the cost-of-living crisis for our customers, which is why we have worked hard to minimise any increases. We strive to help any customers who need it, and we encourage any customers who are worried about their bill to get in touch and see what additional support we can offer.”