Back at the studio in Higher Close at Dartington Estate, Soundart Radio is organising new participatory radio shows this autumn, facilitated by professional artists - Firstly, “Listen!” focused on field recordings and capturing sounds from everyday life with Tony Whitehead; secondly “Play!” exploring devised and improvised theatre and music with Ergo Phizmiz and Lottie Bowater; and thirdly “Experiment!” a science and research chat show with Jessica Langton.