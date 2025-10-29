The first Dart Challenge is on Friday November 21.
This six-hour weekday event is helping to raise funds for a new playground at Dartington Hall.
This event enables all abilities to run, hike or walk together.
You can compete as many 5k laps as you wish in the time limit of six hours, between 9am and 3pm.
You can run one lap, collect your medal & go home or you can head out to complete as many laps as you can in six hours.
The format is great for a social run, a long training run or tick off a marathon (8 laps + a short out & back) on your way of joining the 100 Marathon Club.
