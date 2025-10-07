South Devon MP Caroline Voaden visited Stokenham Primary School recently, her first visit since being appointed Schools Spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats.
Guided by the school’s headteacher, Tessa Coulthard, Caroline met with a reception class and braved the rain to see Stokenham Primary’s forest school, where children get to learn in a natural space and take part in seasonal activities.
While at the school, Caroline also met with John Pritchard, managing director of Goosemoor Educatering, who provide Stokenham Primary’s school meals.
Following her appointment, Caroline promised to use the Schools Spokesperson role to promote education as “the best investment we can make in our children” and ensuring every child “leaves school with the life skills, confidence,
and resilience they need to be happy, healthy, and successful.”
Since her election as MP, Caroline has sat as a member of the Education Select Committee and has regularly pressed government ministers from the Education Department on several issues, including recruitment in early years education and free school meals.
Caroline Voaden MP said:
“As Schools Spokesperson, and MP for South Devon, it’s essential for me to stay connected with local schools. It was great to visit thriving Stokenham Primary School last week and meet some of their reception class. I’m sure most
children would be jealous of their fabulous forest school area where they have weekly sessions!
“The work Goosemoor Educatering is doing should also be applauded. Their meals are a far cry from the tasteless haggis I had at school in Scotland growing up!
Stokenham Primary School Headteacher, Tess Coulthard, said:
“We were delighted to welcome Caroline Voaden to our school. Our Reception pupils enjoyed sharing their learning and classroom. It was also a wonderful opportunity to share how exploration and play in our Forest School area helps our learners grow in confidence, curiosity, and independence.”
