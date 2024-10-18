South Devon MP Caroline Voaden is co-sponsoring a new private members’ bill aimed at banning smartphone use among schoolchildren in England.
The ‘Safer Phones’ Bill, led by Labour MP Josh MacAlister, was introduced in the House of Commons on October 16 and will be debated by MPs in the new year.
Mr MacAlister wants all schools to be mobile-free zones and to raise the age of internet consent from 13 to 16, meaning under-16s would need a parent or legal guardian’s permission to use social apps such as Instagram or TikTok.
The introduction of the bill comes amid increasing calls from education experts, parent groups, and teaching unions about the negative impact smartphones have on children.
Ms Voaden said: “It’s clear to parents and teachers that smartphone use is harming children and young teenagers. Hundreds of health professionals are expressing serious concerns, and it’s clear now that this is a public health emergency.
“As legislators we must do all we can to widen the conversation about the harm of smartphones to children and young people and support their calls for restricting their access to social media apps.
“I’m proud to be a co-sponsor of Josh MacAlister’s private members’ bill on this issue and I’m looking forward to working with him to bring this important and much-needed legislation into law.”
Most schools are already mobile-free throughout England, with devices being kept in bags or lockers throughout the day, although this is not legally binding.
The Dartington CE Academy is one of dozens in the South Hams area which have signed up to the Smartphone Free Childhood parental group, which bans children from using a mobile until they are about 14-years-old.
Forty families also signed up to the group recently at the All Saints Primary in Thurlestone – representing almost 45 per cent of the school’s pupils.
However, if the bill becomes law, regulation on the design, supply, marketing and use of mobile phones by under-16s could be tightened.
Ofcom’s powers would also be increased, along with changes to the way social media platforms work, so that they are not as addictive for children.