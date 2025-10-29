Extra frontline police officers in South Devon have recently been trained to test drivers for drugs to keep local communities safe.
The drug screening sessions are designed to enable the greater detection of driving offences, saving lives and supporting Devon & Cornwall Police’s ongoing Fatal Five campaign, which warns against risky behaviour behind the wheel.
Around 60 extra frontline police officers across South Devon have received the specialist training, which enables them to carry out Drug Wipes. This preliminary drug screening test can be done at the roadside.
When officers detect a moving traffic offence, attend a road traffic collision or suspect a driver may be impaired, they will pull the vehicle over and ask the driver to provide a sample of saliva. The test will then detect illegal drugs within minutes.
Patrol Inspector Wes Watkins explained: “There has been a noticeable uplift in the detection of drug driving already, with three proactive arrests made on one night alone, which resulted in further offences being identified, including drug supply and handling stolen goods.
“Drug Wipe training is about road safety and reducing serious injury or fatal road collisions to improve public safety. We want to send out a message to the public that we are out testing drivers for potential impairment and we are focusing more on this area. We have officers on duty across Devon and Cornwall 24/7 and we are committed to reducing the risk of harm on our roads.”
Now British Summer Time has ended, drivers need to be aware of the darker evenings and make sure they drive sensibly according to weather conditions, as well as make sure their vehicles are roadworthy. Drivers are also reminded to make sure they wear a seatbelt, keep within the speed limit, make sure they are medically fit to get behind the wheel, avoid distractions such as mobile phones and that they are not driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
For more advice on the Fatal Five, please visit Vision Zero | A collaborative road safety community project
