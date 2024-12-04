Up to ten jobs could be set to go by the end of the year at South Devon Steiner School in Dartington.
Education Manager Jeff van Zyl said: "The school and its families are navigating a complex financial landscape.
“It is deeply sad that we have had to enter into a restructuring process.
“Our aim is always to safeguard our school as a whole, to keep it flourishing now and for future generations.
“We believe that Steiner education has an important function in the educational sphere, showcasing how an all-through, community-based school, and exam free qualification system, can support young people to grow into critical thinkers who can make a positive impact in an uncertain world.
“Our Vision is always at the heart of our decision making processes".
At the same time, despite the government starting to charge VAT on public school fees, the school plans to reduce their fees.
The school offers an alternative education for pupils aged 2-18 and the New Zealand Certificate of Steiner Education which is exam free.
Education Manager Jeff van Zyl said "Understanding our demographic has been the key to developing our strategy to weather the VAT,
increasing employer national insurance costs and changes to Business Rates. Whilst our school is a private school, it educates children from all income brackets and we take inclusivity seriously".
Contrary to other private schools in Devon, SDSS has taken the decision to reduce school fees from January 2025, passing only an overall five per cent increase in costs on to its parent body.
Mr van Zyl concluded:"Every pupil and family is valued at our school and we knew that adding 20 per cent to fees would have forced many families to leave.
As such, we decided to take steps to protect the consistency and ongoing educational journey for as many pupils as possible."