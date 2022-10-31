Miscarriage differs from the 20s to the late 30s. The miscarriage rate for women conceiving in their 20s is about 10-15%. As a woman moves through her 30s, the miscarriage rate rises until it is 35-40% at the age of 40 whilst it also takes longer to get pregnant. However, the vast majority of couples will get successfully pregnant without any outside help, and for the others, modern fertility medicine is very successful.”