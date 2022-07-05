South Hams carbon footprint to be lowered

Sustainable South Hams has taken a huge step in its mission to help the District lower its carbon footprint, with support from South Hams District Council – just 12 months after the CIC was formed.

The organisation has just launched its new website, which collates information on environmental projects taking place across the South Hams, aiming to map the progress being made to reverse the effects of climate change, loss of wildlife habitat and biodiversity across the District.

South Hams District Council recently gave a grant of £22,000 to Sustainable South Hams (SSH) to help with the development of the group and to support the Council’s climate change engagement objectives within its Climate Change and Biodiversity Strategy, particularly to connect people more meaningfully with climate change and to help them feel that they are making a difference.

The District Council has also introduced SSH to the network of town and parish councils from across the South Hams to grow the group’s network locally. Thanks to this work, parish clerks have begun the process of updating the information about their parish on the SSH website to facilitate collaboration across parish boundaries and encourage parishioners to join in the events and projects organised by community groups.

Cllr Tom Holway, South Hams Executive Member for Environment, said: “It’s wonderful to see an organisation like SSH, formed from a dedicated group of volunteers, working so hard to play a profound role in the fight against climate change locally.

“As a Council, we were very happy to support SSH with the grant and am sure we will offer whatever help we can going forward to help them achieve their mission.”

SSH was formed to not only map the projects going on already, but offer advice and assistance to community groups, councils and other organisations wanting to launch new environmental projects or needing help with existing ones. Representatives hold regular online meetings to share information and discuss any joint initiatives or potential plans for more ambitious projects.

Jane Nichols, operations director of Sustainable South Hams, said: “Our priority is to support emerging group leaders, confident and capable enough, to engage with all sectors of their community on climate and nature issues.