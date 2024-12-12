The South Hams Christmas markets are in full swing.
The markets are there to supplement things found in the High Street or online.
You can find plenty of unique, individual and brilliant things at your local market whilst also shopping local.
There is delicious food, refreshments, clothes, crafts, plants and so much more.
Totnes- Friday and Saturday – 9am- 3pm
The Big Christmas Market - Friday December 20 until Monday December 23
Sunday Food and Craft Market - December 22 – 10am – 3pm
Market Square
Kingsbridge-Tuesdays and Thursdays – 9am–3pm
The Big Christmas Market – Monday December 23 and Tuesday December 24 in the Market Square
Ivybridge- Thursdays – 9am–3pm at Glanvilles Mill car park