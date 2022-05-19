South Hams has fewest number of burglaries in the country

South Devon and Dartmoor is the safest English region to live in with 0.60 burglaries per 1,000 people in 2021. Thefts have fallen in this area by 12.97 per cent on average each year since 2017 according to figures from Confused.com. They saw 4.76 per cent fewer thefts than in East and Mid Devon (0.63 per 1,000 people) which finished in second place.

With just 0.63 burglaries per 1,000 people last year, residents of East and Mid Devon are the second-least likely to experience a burglary. Burglary rates in East and Mid Devon have dropped by 13.31 per cent on average each year since 2017.

North Devon is the third safest region in England, with just 0.76 burglaries per 1,000 people last year. There were just 127 burglaries there last year, the fewest of all Devonshire regions analysed. This was 13.01 per cent fewer than East and Mid Devon (146 thefts) and almost a quarter (23.95 per cent) of the thefts South Devon and Dartmoor experienced (167).

Cornwall places fourth, with just 0.79 burglaries per 1,000 people in 2021. The rate of burglaries in Cornwall has dropped 9.86 per cent each year on average, a decrease 7.08 per cent larger than in North Devon (2.78 per cent).

Middlesborough is the most dangerous English region

In 2021 there were 7.86 burglaries per 1,000 people in Middlesborough – the highest number in England. Manchester is the second most dangerous, with 7.11 burglaries per 1,000 people last year – 9.54 per cent less than Middlesborough with Birmingham third (6.20 per 1,000 people).

Jessica Willock, home insurance expert at Confused.com comments:

“Although burglary rates seem to be dropping year on year, it’s still as important to make sure your home is safe. Security cameras and burglary alarms aren’t only a great deterrent from potential thieves but having them could reduce your home insurance prices.