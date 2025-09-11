A major feature for the club at the moment is the recruitment of new members. The SHDB are running free starter sessions from 10am until midday, held in the bowls hall. All abilities and ages are welcome; coaching and advice will be given. Bowling shoes will be supplied, and all the club ask is that flat-soled indoor shoes be worn. All you have to do is turn up at the leisure centre reception, where you will be met and taken to the bowls hall. On a Friday evening throughout the season, they run a club night with a 6-6.30 start. This is for bowlers of all abilities and is also a way of learning about the game of bowls. Coaching is also given, and afterwards you have a chance to find out more about the game with a chat with other club members on the balcony with a drink from the club bar. If you require any more information about the club, ring Dave on 01548 853396 or speak to any club member.