Kingsbridge Rotary Club undertook a sponsored walk being organised for all clubs within the district in aid of End Polio Now which is part of Rotary International's eradication programme as there are still countries in certain parts of the world where the disease is unfortunately still present.
President Christina Thorpe said: "We treated the walk as a social get together as well as fund raising and fifteen of us, members, friends and relatives, and even a couple of dogs, were asked to walk just one mile.
“This suited our club as some of our members are unable to walk too far! We started off at the Creeks End, strolled to the Crabshell, and back. Just one mile with suitable refreshments each end."
"The club raised over 500 pounds from the walk which was excellent.
“The weather was good and we spoke with a lot of people who were interested in our walk."
Kingsbridge Rotary Club meet at the Thurlestone Hotel and have a speaker's meeting each month.
The Object of Rotary is to encourage and foster the ideal of service as a basis of worthy enterprise and, in particular, to encourage and foster:
The development of acquaintance as an opportunity for service, high ethical standards in business and professions; the recognition of the worthiness of all useful occupations; and the dignifying of each Rotarian’s occupation as an opportunity to serve society, the application of the ideal of service in each Rotarian’s personal, business, and community life and the advancement of international understanding, goodwill, and peace through a world fellowship of business and professional persons united in the ideal of service.
Anyone who would like to come along and see how Rotary works would be very welcome, especially those who have recently retired and would like to help.
More information from Thurlestone Hotel or members.
