Community, music and fun came together at the British Legion Mill Club when Modbury Uke ‘n’ Sing group opened the Kingsbridge Fringe events.
Fifteen of the Uke group played popular songs from last century by groups such as Travelling Wilberrys, Beatles, Credence Clearwater and McFly and singers such as Elvis, Del Shanon and John Denver.
A lively and supportive audience joined in and a fun evening was enjoyed by all.
Steve Mammet received a big thank you for organising the festival week from the group as did Malcolm Elliot, Manager of the Mill Club, who made everyone feel so welcome.
The Fringe Festival continues this week with all sorts of events across Kingsbridge.
