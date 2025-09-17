The week-long festival of reading was announced in May and takes place during October half term. Early bird tickets go on sale 9am on Friday 3 October and are available exclusively to library members. It’s free to join the library and membership opens up a world of benefits, from books to LEGO Robotics, to clubs and a range of digital resources. Anyone with a library card gets exclusive access to all StoryFest tickets before they go on sale to the general public on Monday 6 October.