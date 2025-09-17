The nation’s favourite sheep will be joined by Wallace and Gromit in Devon this autumn as part of StoryFest, a collaboration between Libraries Unlimited and Aardman Animation, bringing the beloved characters to libraries in Devon.
The week-long festival of reading was announced in May and takes place during October half term. Early bird tickets go on sale 9am on Friday 3 October and are available exclusively to library members. It’s free to join the library and membership opens up a world of benefits, from books to LEGO Robotics, to clubs and a range of digital resources. Anyone with a library card gets exclusive access to all StoryFest tickets before they go on sale to the general public on Monday 6 October.
StoryFest kicks off at Exeter Library on 25 October for a full day of exciting live events including the Vegetable Orchestra, Shaun Dares Ewe, and special guest appearances from Shaun the Sheep himself.
This is followed by model making and animation workshops at Barnstaple, Paignton and Exeter Libraries. Aardman’s expert model makers will be leading three days of hands-on workshops where children can learn clay modelling and animation techniques. A fantastic opportunity for young creators.
Aardman’s brand-new interactive AR trail, Wallace & Gromit: All Systems Go, will be available in Exeter, Barnstaple and Paignton. Plus there will be other activities at a variety of libraries including screenings of classic Aardman films, drop-in craft sessions, themed storytimes, LEGO Robotics and other hands-on creative sessions during October half-term.
Kate Turner, Head of Library Service & Customer Experience at Libraries Unlimited said: “It’s really important for libraries to engage children with stories, especially at a time when reading for pleasure has significantly dropped. Working with Aardman Animations and their beloved characters is a wonderful way to attract children into libraries and show the adventures to be had.”
