Cyclists in Kingsbridge will soon be able to put their skills to the test on a new track in the town.
The pump track, made up of smooth bumps and banked turns, has enjoyed ‘overwhelming’ support from the community in Kingsbridge. Such tracks are popular with BMX, scooter and balance bike riders.
But a meeting of South Hams Council’s executive committee heard that neighbours living near the proposed pump track at the Recreation Ground had serious concerns and wanted it to be built somewhere else.
Several possible locations across the town were considered, but the Recreation Ground was the favourite among supporters of the scheme.
Objectors said they were in favour of the town having a track, but the chosen site would mean a loss of open space and conflict between cyclists and other users.
But councillors voted to support the track proposal, and reassured them that there were few problems in other places where there were similar pump tracks. Cllr Jacqi Hodgson (Green, Dartington and Staverton) said: “At Dartington you see a lot of smaller kids looking out for each other. It’s not a mad affray.”
Kingsbridge Mayor Julia Wingate told the meeting the town council was fully behind the project and Cllr Denise O’Callaghan (Lib Dem, Kingsbridge) said of the four sites under consideration, the Recreation Ground was the best.
Cllr Nicky Hopwood (Con, Woolwell) said that while the pump track would need to be fenced off, there was no reason why it should cause problems.
“We are labelling users with anti-social behaviour without giving them a chance,” she said. “Everywhere has got pockets of anti-social behaviour – it is part of life these days – but that doesn’t mean we should stop bringing projects forward.
“The only noise you will hear is children talking, laughing and playing. Let’s hear these kids playing, because they are out playing in the fresh air.”
