Totnes Leisure Centre has announced the launch of a refreshed swim timetable and a series of exciting improvements designed to enhance the experience for all visitors.
The centre now offers 90-minute lane and general swim sessions, giving swimmers more time to enjoy the pool and a brand-new Ladies Only Swim has also been introduced to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment for women.
In addition to the timetable changes, the centre is currently undergoing a 24-month refurbishment and improvement plan aimed at modernising facilities and elevating the overall customer experience, including refurbishing the poolside showers.
Commenting on the upgrade, Alex George, General Manager said: “We have a policy of listening to all feedback from our community, and we think the changes we are making – which are just the beginning – will be very much appreciated We’re committed to making Totnes Leisure Centre a place where everyone feels welcome, supported, and inspired to lead a healthy lifestyle and. we’re excited to continue improving the centre over the coming months.”
“The summer holidays have been a huge success at Totnes Leisure Centre, thanks to ‘Sporty Stars’ - the centre’s trusted kids’ holiday club provider. Plans are already underway to bring Sporty Stars back for the Christmas holidays and beyond, offering more fun and active sessions for children in the local area.”
To celebrate the new changes and welcome new members, Totnes Leisure Centre is offering a Free 3-day Pass until Sunday, September 21. Residents can enjoy a gym session, a swim, and a group exercise class — completely free of charge—perfect for anyone to give the centre a try before considering joining the centre.
For more information on the new timetable, refurbishment plans, or to claim your free pass, visit: https://fusion-lifestyle-news.com/p/SC6-1MUN/3-day-free-pass-september
