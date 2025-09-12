Amrit suspects that when samples were tested in New Mexico, seeds landed in the hands of growers. He believes some of the world’s hottest chillies to follow, including the Carolina Reaper, may trace their genetics back to Nigel’s creation. In a short interview with Amrit, the farmer shrugs with quiet resignation at the notion of recognition. Too much time has passed and the chance to profit has long gone. But he concedes it would be nice, after all these years, for people simply to know the truth.