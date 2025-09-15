SUPERSTAR Lewis Capaldi will headline a massive outdoor show at Powderham Castle next year.
Making the 2026 gig his biggest ever solo show in the South West, the singer-songwriter has today announced a date at TK Maxx presents Live at Powderham on Sunday June 28.
After unprecedented demand that saw the biggest ever rush for tickets across both pre-sale and general sale, Lewis Capaldi is currently blazing through a triumphant 200,000-ticket sold out 17-date UK arena tour.
Fans can sign up for Thursday’s 9am pre-sale via liveatpowderham.com with tickets going on general sale at 9am Friday via liveatpowderham.com and ticketmaster.co.uk
The announcement comes during Lewis’s current sold-out 17-date UK arena tour, his first return to touring in two years.
The response to the tour has been electric, with critics unanimous in their praise, delivering four and five star reviews across the board, continuing this week with a run of three sold out shows at London’s The O2.
Lewis’s return has already seen him top the charts, bagging a monumental sixth number 1 single with his comeback track Survive, to become the fastest selling single of 2025.
A headliner-sized Pyramid Stage crowd embraced the emotion of Lewis’s return this summer, one of the cultural moments of the year, for a powerful, hit-laden half-hour Glastonbury set.
He said: ‘I just wanted to come and finish what I couldn’t finish last time.’
Prior to his comeback Lewis played a run of Scottish warm up shows in May that saw him return to the stage as a guest of mental health charity CALM, in celebration of Mental Health Awareness Week.
TK Maxx presents Live At Powderham is organised by Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor, known for curating world-class events in unique locations.
Live Nation promoter Oli Mason said: ‘We’re absolutely delighted to be bringing Lewis to Powderham, and what an incredible artist to launch our 2026 event.
'His current arena tour sold out in minutes, so we are expecting demand to be extremely high.
‘The team have worked so hard to improve the fan experience and we’re so grateful to the venue and local authorities for sharing our vision and making these events possible.’
Following its debut at the historic Powderham Castle estate in July, Live At Powderham is set to be bigger and better in 2026, with major investment in the venue’s infrastructure, a redesigned site, and a new wide range of public transport options on offer to improve the audience experience.
To register for 2026 updates and to find out more about TK Maxx presents Live At Powderham go to liveatpowderham.com
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.