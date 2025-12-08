Year 10 pupils at Dartmouth Academy, part of Education South West, had an exciting overnight stay at school this term as part of their fundraising efforts for an upcoming expedition to Cambodia in July 2027.
The group spent the evening taking part in fun activities, including making their own pizzas, games, and social events, all while learning teamwork and leadership skills.
The sleepover is part of the school’s ongoing efforts to raise funds for international trips.
Dartmouth Academy is no stranger to global adventures, with students having recently returned from an unforgettable trip to Borneo over the summer.
The school has more fundraising events planned, including fetes, fairs, sponsored walks, and bingo nights, all designed to support the Cambodia trip and ensure the pupils can have a memorable and transformative experience abroad.
Nicola Perrott, Assistant Principal at Dartmouth Academy, said:
“Our Year 10s had a fantastic time at the sleepover, enjoying both the fun and the sense of purpose behind it.
“Fundraising for such an incredible opportunity helps build not just excitement for the trip but also life skills in planning, collaboration, and community spirit.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West said:
“It’s fantastic to see our students so engaged in fundraising for an international experience.
“Trips like these broaden horizons, inspire curiosity, and develop skills that will stay with them for life. The enthusiasm and creativity shown at the sleepover is a real testament to Dartmouth Academy’s commitment to providing transformative opportunities.”
Education South West is a trust consisting of eight primary schools, four secondary schools, one all through school and a University Technical College all based in Devon.
Education South West is focused on creating a culture which supports and challenges all whilst also working with those in and outside their community of schools to improve all.
