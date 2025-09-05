A Royal Fusilier veteran has taken on the gruelling challenge of walking the entire UK coastline for charity — all 11,023 miles of it.
Jason Holbrook, from Telford in Shropshire, set off from Ireland on 1 November 2024 and is making his way anti-clockwise around the country. He arrived in Kingsbridge at the end of August, greeted with kindness from locals including a food package from Kingsbridge Food Bank and a stay at Woodhouse Farm Eco Camping.
Holbrook is raising money for six charities close to his heart — Macmillan Cancer Support, Mind, Women’s Aid, Walking With the Wounded, SP-UK and The Royal British Legion. But for him, awareness matters more than donations.
“I’m doing this to raise awareness,” he said. “I lost a friend about three months ago, he took an overdose and killed himself. He knew what I was about but still he couldn’t talk to anyone. There’s so much stigma still and judgement — especially for men. I just want people to start talking.”
His walk is also for his young son, who watches his journey online.
“I miss him so much. But I want him to see that it’s okay to talk, it’s okay to cry. I don’t want him growing up thinking he has to bottle it all up like I did.”
The 43-year-old was inspired after seeing fellow veteran, Chris Lewis, complete the same route in 2023.
“Chris did it in six years. I was reading it and I thought, you know what, that’s what I’m gonna do.”
Holbrook initially hoped to finish in 550 days but admits injuries and bad weather have slowed his progress.
“I’m going to do this now however long it takes, even if it takes me another three years.
“Although it would be nice to beat Chris,” Holbrook adds smirking.
The journey has been anything but smooth. Starting in winter meant campsites were shut and facilities scarce.
“I slept on a lot of park benches. I put my tent up where I could, but was kindly given a radar key just so I could wash up and get a shower.”
Despite the hardship, the walk has given him new perspective.
“I thought it would be a lot easier, but it’s still been enjoyable… just sitting there at night watching the sun go down makes you appreciate the beauty we have on our own shores.”
Holbrook has met mayors, community leaders and countless strangers offering food, boots and encouragement. But he has also faced stigma.
“Sometimes I’d get snubbed because I looked homeless. People would turn away from me. I’ve even been attacked once for it. But when I put the flag on my back, the story changed completely. It just goes to prove — stop judging a book by its cover.”
He says the experience has reshaped how he sees people.
“When I first set off, nobody wanted to know. But on the way I’ve had help, meals, even new boots from complete strangers. It’s changed my view on humanity. I just want people to help each other more again.”
Holbrook will continue along the South Coast towards Dartmouth, updating followers on TikTok and Facebook under the handle mhm.letstalk, where he shares candid reflections from the road. Donations can be made through his GiveWheel page.
