For the residents at Dame Hannahs, a new sensory room could be life changing. Many of those supported by the charity live with complex disabilities, and sensory experiences provide vital stimulation that can enrich their lives, aid relaxation, and significantly improve their quality of life. “The current sensory room is 23 years old,” explains Dunn. “The floor needs to be done following a flood which wrecked the walls, and some of the equipment is starting to fail - it just needs updating.”