Tugboats & Dolphins are back once more, with new extreme sports challenges to help fund Dame Hannahs’ new sensory space.
This September, Royal Marine and Tugboats & Dolphins founder, Mike Dunn, will lead a team of 17 hiking novices on a 30-mile trek across the rugged peaks of the Peak District. Many in the group have little to no experience tackling this kind of terrain, but as part of the Tugboats & Dolphins crew, their determination runs deep.
“I’m not worried about me,” Mike jests. “We have a very mixed ability group so it’s going to be tough but nothing we can’t pull off.”
That spirit of resilience and teamwork defines Tugboats & Dolphins, whose mission is to ‘empower community spirit on a quest for positive change’. Every challenge they take on is turned into an opportunity to raise vital funds. So far, their efforts have helped more than 3,000 families.
And the adventure doesn’t stop there. On 25 October, Boringdon Park Golf Club will host an electrifying Charity Fight Night, followed by an awards dinner. All 24 competitors stepping into the ring are newcomers to the sport, currently undergoing 10 weeks of training to prepare for the big night. Expect high-adrenaline action, camaraderie, and a powerful collective push to raise funds.
These latest challenges are part of the push to reach the £10,000 target for a brand-new sensory room at Dame Hannahs Rogers Trust, a charity dedicated to providing vital care and support for adults with disabilities. Earlier this year, three of the Tugboats & Dolphins team — Mike Dunn, Jordan Kelevra and John Wheeler — cycled an incredible 1,000 miles from Plymouth to Spain, battling harsh weather and unforgiving roads along the way.
Dame Hannahs’ Community Engagement Lead, Debbie Lumsdon, said: “Everyone at Dame Hannahs is incredibly grateful to Tugboats and Dolphins for continuing with their amazing fundraising efforts. Their goal is to raise £10,000 for the refurbishment of our sensory room and they are over halfway there.
“Following their massive cycling challenge from Plymouth to Santander they have taken on other physical challenges and are now organising a Fight Night in October. We really appreciate their hard work and dedication to their fundraising in aid of Dame Hannahs.”
For the residents at Dame Hannahs, a new sensory room could be life changing. Many of those supported by the charity live with complex disabilities, and sensory experiences provide vital stimulation that can enrich their lives, aid relaxation, and significantly improve their quality of life. “The current sensory room is 23 years old,” explains Dunn. “The floor needs to be done following a flood which wrecked the walls, and some of the equipment is starting to fail - it just needs updating.”
To support the Tugboats & Dolphins fundraising campaign, visit justgiving.com/page/tugboatsanddolphins
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.