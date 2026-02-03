Rear Admiral Phil Game and his wife Sian from Thurlestone attended St James Palace for Phil’s investiture as a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE).
The decoration is in recognition of his leadership of the Maritime Combat Systems directorate, implementing innovative enhancements to the fighting power of ships and submarines deployed on global operations.
Rear Admiral Game said: “I was truly thrilled to be recognised in His Majesty the King’s Birthday Honours List last year and we had a fabulous day at St James Palace for the Investiture.
“I was also delighted that Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal held the event as she had also represented the late Queen at my passing out parade, the Lord High Admirals Divisions, from Britannia Royal Naval College, Dartmouth in April 1990, so ‘bookending’ my career.”
He continued: “I’ve been fortunate to have had a fantastic career in the Royal Navy travelling across the world and working with brilliant people, in the military, civil servants and in industry, dedicated to keeping our nation safe at home and strong abroad.
“I owe much of this to the love and support of Sian and our families, and also the foundation from the teachers and staff of Kingsbridge School all those years ago.
“This is also true for my twin brother Dave, who went to medical school at Cambridge and Oxford and is now a successful senior consultant at Guys and St Thomas’ Hospital in London.”
The couple met at Kingsbridge School and spent their early married life in the town, with Phil serving in ships out of Devonport and Sian teaching in Torquay.
Sian works with her colleagues to improve children’s lives as a Learning Support Assistant at Thurlestone All Saints School and Phil is currently serving as the Director of Operations in the National Armaments Director Group in the Ministry of Defence.
Phil’s late parents, Stan and Jill Game were well known in the area, were married in Loddiswell Church and with the extended family now living locally and as far away as Australia and South Africa. Sian’s family are also local, living in Kingsbridge and Ivybridge.
