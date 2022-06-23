South Hams international author releases new book

SOUTH Hams author and internationally renowned spiritual healer Anne Jones has released a new book.

Anne, who lives in Kingswear, has written ‘How to Heal’ - to show readers a way to reclaim control of their emotions amid the confusion of modern life.

She said: “How to Heal shows that, amid all the confusion, negativity and noise, you can use the power of ancient symbols and rituals to reclaim control of your emotions, breakthrough your barriers, and lift your life to a happier, calmer and more fulfilling place. After a stressful time of extreme upheaval and anxiety, and ongoing uncertainty combined with the onset of a mental health crisis, my book’s promise of healing resonates with readers and has never been more needed.”

The book shows how to “unlock a new strength and resilience” as Anne coaches the reader through a uniquely holistic approach to healing using powerful ancient symbols and rituals.

She added: “As you begin to clear negative beliefs, thoughts and feelings about yourself, every single part of you – from your physical body to your mental health and spirit – will respond, come to life and start to heal.

“What you think, feel and see becomes your truth. So now is the time to stop letting the world break you down and move beyond the past traumas that have come to define you.

By surrounding yourself with peace and positivity and taking control of the negativity that blocks your path, you can begin a transformative healing process that will release your past, reclaim your energy and revive your joy.”

Anne Jones is an international spiritual healer, teacher, and author of seven books translated into 18 languages. Her books include the best seller Healing Negative Energies. Anne gives seminars and personal sessions clearing emotional blocks, releasing past life imprints, recovering self-worth and improving relationships. She’s also the lyricist of Artaban the Musical, which debuted in the West End in 2021 and will be launched as a film later this year. Anne is also founder of the charity Hearts and Hands for Africa.