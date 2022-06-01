South Hams people consider asking for pay rises

The cost of living crisis is a big issue for many South Hams households, with almost 90 per cent reporting an increase in outgoings due to rising fuel, food and other costs.

74 per cent of people think the cost of living crisis will have a negative effect on them.

Personal finance experts at Forbes Advisor sought to discover how many Brits have considered asking for a pay rise due to the cost of living crisis.

The findings include a regional breakdown of responses from residents in the South West.

Overall, 5,100 UK adults were surveyed about their current employment and asked whether they have received financial incentives due to the cost of living crisis, if they have considered asking for a pay rise due to the current economic situation, if they did ask for one and if they have received it.

The survey results revealed that 72.9 per cent of South West residents have considered asking for a pay rise due to the cost of living crisis. This was above the national average which stands at 68 per cent.

Although only 13.4 per cent of South West employees committed to asking for a pay rise.

And for those who did ask, 26.7 per cent were awarded a pay rise by their employer - above the national average of 26 per cent.

Out of 5,100 people surveyed, 3,546 68 per cent of people revealed they have considered asking their employer for a pay rise. The highest number of respondents answering yes were those aged between 35 and 44, with 75 per cent revealing they had considered asking for more money.

The age group which were least likely to consider asking for a pay rise were those aged over 54 at 69 per cent.

Forbes Advisor also discovered that while 68 per cent of UK adults wanted to ask for a pay rise due to the cost of living crisis, only 25 per cent actually did it.

The highest number of these respondents were aged over 54 at 19.8 per cent, while the 18 to 24 age group reported the lowest number of adults who have asked for a pay rise at 16.7 per cent.

Of those who did ask for a pay rise, over a quarter (26 per cent) were awarded one. Those who were most likely to be successful in their request for more money were aged 35 to 44.

Conversely, those aged 18 to 24 were least likely to be awarded a pay rise.