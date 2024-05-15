The South Hams has the second highest percentage of holiday homes in the country.
A study used Office for National Statistics data from 2021 to determine where in England and Wales have the highest density of holiday homes.
In a new study conducted by Howden Insurance, the South Hams has been identified as the area in England and Wales with the second highest density of holiday homes after the Isles of Scilly.
The study pinpoints areas across the UK boasting the highest concentration of holiday homes when compared to total residential properties in each area.
The appeal of holiday homes is growing in both England and Wales, with many individuals opting to stay in properties that are rented out sporadically throughout the year.
The South Hams has a total of 2,050 holiday homes to 46,525 total residential properties - resulting in an overall percentage of 4.4 per cent.