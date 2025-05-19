Moving away from the food tent and towards the Crafts and Flowers Pavilion Sozo Silver, Zoe the creator showcasing her amusing range of positive affirmation and profanity spoon jewellery. In the Trade Stands section off avenue L, Rattery Sawmill have set up a display area, with beautiful woodwork seating for anyone who might need a breather. Richard, owner and director of Rattery Sawmill commented: “It’s been a really positive experience. We’ve had a lot of new people come up to us and returning customers - I think we’ve sown a lot of seeds.”