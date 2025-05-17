The sun beams down on the Devon County Show grounds, as crowds pour in to soak up the sights, sounds and smells of one of the South West’s most beloved celebrations of argriculture.
Among the gentle bleating of sheep and the lowing of prize cattle, the showground buzzed with a vibrant energy. Traders line the avenues, their stalls brimming with high-quality wares — from artisan cheeses to handmade crafts. Every inch of the 95 arce site has been brought to life with the best of the South West.
Traders chatted warmly with customers, proud to share the stories behind their products. Sheltered in the Westcountry Food Village tent, there are several South Hams traders representing their exceptionally high-quality produces.
The Bay Tree Company, from Ivybridge, have a delicious range of chutneys and preserves available to sample and buy.
South Devon Chilli Farm are also offering their unique range of jams, sauces and chocolate to tempt in the crowds - including their limited edition range.
Voyager Coffee, from Buckfastleigh have a horse truck selling their coffee to go as well as their stall inside the food tent where you can sample and buy their delectable blends.
Edwards Fudge Kitchen, who have shops across the South Hams, are a stall not to be missed. Offering up samples using a bucket and spade - a twist to capture the essence of Devon. And who could resist buying a rock of authentic fudge to take home?
Moving away from the food tent and towards the Crafts and Flowers Pavilion Sozo Silver, Zoe the creator showcasing her amusing range of positive affirmation and profanity spoon jewellery. In the Trade Stands section off avenue L, Rattery Sawmill have set up a display area, with beautiful woodwork seating for anyone who might need a breather. Richard, owner and director of Rattery Sawmill commented: “It’s been a really positive experience. We’ve had a lot of new people come up to us and returning customers - I think we’ve sown a lot of seeds.”