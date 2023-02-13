Ali Watkins organised yet another outstanding Burns’ Night with all her usual flair for detail and decoration on a grand scale. Jane Howey and loyal friends also worked throughout the day and evening to provide a memorable and very special event. The hall looked amazing festooned with bunting, foliage and lights decorated the tables and so much thought went into ensuring a warm, inviting atmosphere for the 50 or so people who attended. The meal of haggis, neeps, tattties and delicious gravy, was complemented by a range of whiskies and enjoyed in the company of well-known friends and neighbours.