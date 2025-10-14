Rebecca Smith, Member of Parliament for South West Devon, has launched her annual Christmas Card Competition.
The winning design will feature on Rebecca’s official 2025 Christmas card.
This year’s first prize winner will also receive a special Speaker Bear teddy, named after the Speaker of the House of Commons with prizes also be awarded for second and third place.
Speaking ahead of the launch Miss. Smith said:
“I always look forward to seeing the incredible creativity from children across South West Devon. Last year the entries were full of imagination, colour, and festive cheer. It’s one of the highlights of my year!”
When submitting entries, children must include their age, home address, and the name of their school.
