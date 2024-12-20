With Christmas travel underway, drivers in the South West can look forward to safer journeys thanks to a record £300 million investment in road repairs. Announced Wednesday, December 20, the funding is part of a £1.6 billion nationwide initiative by the Government, a nearly 50 per cent increase on last year’s allocation. This is enough to fix over seven million potholes across England in 2025/26.
Local councils in Cornwall, Devon, Somerset, Gloucestershire, and the West of England will receive their share to repair the most damaged roads.
According to the RAC, pothole damage costs drivers an average of £500 per incident.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “Broken roads risk lives and cost families unnecessarily. Through our Plan for Change, we’re investing in fixing these issues to improve living standards and keep Britain moving.”
The funding encourages councils to adopt preventative maintenance measures, with 25 per cent of the uplift linked to performance incentives. Councils are also urged to report potholes proactively via Gov.uk to streamline repairs.
Complementing these measures, the Government has frozen fuel duty for another year, saving the average motorist £59, and doubled penalties for utility companies that overrun roadworks. Additionally, a consultation is underway to devolve lane rental scheme approvals to local mayors, enabling faster road maintenance.
Dan Norris, Mayor of the West of England, welcomed the investment, noting an additional £6.7 million for his region, which will improve road surfaces and reduce disruptions.
RAC head of policy Simon Williams called the announcement a significant step towards tackling road degradation. Similarly, AA President Edmund King stressed the importance of permanent repairs and praised efforts to enforce higher standards on utility companies.
This initiative aligns with broader Government support for councils, with £69 billion allocated to core services as part of the Plan for Change, aiming to raise living standards.