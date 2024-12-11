The Royal Bath and West Innovation Prize Fund is offering South West farmers or agricultural advisors two £2,500 bursaries to join the transformative Roots to Regeneration programme.
The initiative, sponsored by the Worshipful Company of Grocers, aims to encourage innovation in agricultural business models that address critical challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss, soil health, animal welfare, and farmer well-being.
Roots to Regeneration is a two-year-long experiential regenerative agriculture training programme pioneered by Caroline Grindrod and Clare Hill.
Its primary aim is to facilitate a ‘whole system’ regenerative shift across the food and farming industry and includes on-farm practical experiences, engaging online learning modules, live sessions featuring guest experts, bi-weekly coaching calls, and dedicated support for farmers.