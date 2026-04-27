SOUTH West Water will be in action at gardener Toby Buckland’s festival at Powderham Castle.
The festival on May 1 and 2 is a collaboration between gardening broadcaster Toby Buckland, known for his appearances on BBC’s Gardeners’ World and his weekly BBC Radio Devon show, and Country Gardener magazine.
South West Water’s Customer Engagement Team will be at the event with a host of free water-saving devices, tips on reducing water use at home and in the garden, as well as providing billing support to customers.
The festival focuses on spotlighting the best nurseries from the West Country and beyond.
Visitors can view curated exhibitions over the course of the weekend and can listen to a variety of talks by celebrity guests.
Confirmed celebrity speakers include at this year’s event include Arit Anderson, Chris Hull, Jonny Hincks and Becky Searle.
The grounds of Powderham Castle will house stalls for selected craft and produce vendors, as well as exhibitors including South West Water, RSPB, Devon Wildlife Trust, and A&S Woodland.
Some new additions to the festival for 2026 include the debut of carnivorous plants, live performances from Piano Bike Girl Chloe Marie Aston, and Woofstock – where visitors can enter their four-legged friends to compete for awards such as ‘Most Handsome Chap’ and ‘Waggiest Tail’.
A festival spokesman said: ‘We’re delighted to be collaborating with our friends at South West Water this year, celebrating and encouraging the importance of sustainable gardening.
‘We’re working with their team to spread the word on helping gardeners grow, sow and care for their pots in a sustainable way. Save water, Save money, Save the planet…What’s not to love!!’
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