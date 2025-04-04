Defibrillator registration and accessibility: The grant will support a new programme to increase the number of registered community defibrillators in the region. With funding support from the South Western Ambulance Charity, SWASFT has already assisted over 700 schools across the South West with the correct installation and registration of defibrillators. Now, 84 per cent of schools are registered on The Circuit, the national defibrillator network that provides NHS ambulance services with real-time information about defibrillators across the UK.