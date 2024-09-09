National Trust Rangers and Tenant farmers at Southdown Farm in Salcombe have completed their first late summer harvest of wildflower meadow seed.
This milestone is part of a new initiative to create a sustainable source of grassland wildflower seed, contributing to floral diversity and promoting species-rich habits.
Significant changes have been made at Southdown Farm under the care of the National Trust to enhance its value for wildlife.
An arable field on a steep slope was identified as a prime candidate for this transformation.
Winter wheat was initially planted to reduce nutrient levels, ready for wildflower planting.
Once soil conditions were optimal, the land was harrowed to prepare it for wildflower seed germination. The wildflower seed, typically expensive and challenging to source for coastal conditions, will now be available from local, adapted sources.
The field used for the harvest now offers nesting habitats for rare species such as Skylark and Cirl Bunting while also providing a rich nectar and pollen source for a variety of invertebrates, including bees, butterflies, and beetles.
The initiative forms part of a multi-year National Trust Farming for Nature project in collaboration with Devon Wildlife Trust and the Cornish Coastal Meadow Project.
Emma Reece, Area Ranger for National Trust South Devon Coast and Countryside said: “It has been so rewarding to see the meadow develop into this beautiful mix of wildflowers full of butterflies, bees and skylarks. I am really excited to be at the stage where we can start harvesting the seed and spreading this around the grasslands on the farm which will then increase diversity and add value as a habitat for so much wildlife.”
Devon Wildlife Trust played a vital role by identifying two local landowners who donated green hay from their rich hay meadows. This green hay, teeming with wildflower seeds, was transported and spread across the prepared field using a muck spreader.
Additionally, purchased seed, funded through donations, was broadcast and rolled into the soil.
The field has taken a few years to establish, with an increasing number of species each year. Now in its third year, Southdown Farm is ready to harvest wildflower seed for use in other areas around the farm.
Utilizing a brush harvester provided by the Cornish Coastal Meadow Project, the ripe seeds are swept into a hopper, sieved, dried, and prepared for sowing in new areas.
This six-hectare field will see a third of its area harvested and cut this year, ensuring a continued source of wildflower seed for future improvement.